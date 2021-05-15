Breaking News
Onuesoke faults Ndume’s opposition to ban on open grazing

Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator  Ali Ndume for opposing the ban on open grazing by the southern governors.

Ndume, who is representing the Borno South Senatorial District in the upper chamber while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday insisted that the issue of open grazing was only causing insecurity in the North-Central geopolitical zone and some parts of the South- West.

While opposing the ban on open grazing, he, however,  cautioned  the governors to rise to the occasion of protecting their citizens instead of engaging in blame games which would not solve the problem of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to Ndume’s comment while addressing journalists in his office in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke who commended the southern governors’ call for restructuring and banning of open grazing among other demands urged Ndume to stop taking Nigeria back to medieval history of open grazing and embrace the  resolution of the southern governors for the good of Nigerians.

