Onne port operation: ICTSI distance self from Dangote ownership

Global port operations gaint, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), has distance itself from any relationship with the Dangote Group.

The position of ICTSI became necessary following recent report linking it’s ownership and operation of the terminal at Onne port to the Dangote Group.

A press statement by ICTSI read in part, “We are a listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents.

“ICTSI ranks as a Top-IO port operator in the world.

“Details about our ownership and financial statements can be found on their website.

“ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote group of companies,” the statement concluded.

