Onne Customs intercepts 1387 cartons of Tramadol

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area ll Command Onne Port said it has uncovered a total of 1,387 cartons of Tramadol tablets concealed with 1000 cartons of ceramic tiles.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, made available to Vanguard quoted the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed saying the offensive items were found in a 1x40ft container with registration number MRKU0764717.

Mohammed further explained that the drugs were packed in 120 milligram capsule, 20 sachet per pack, 18 packs per carton, even as he attributed the interception to a network of intelligence gathering, adding that the items have been transferred to the Government Warehouse for 100% physical examination.

The CAC reiterated the command’s resolve not to release any consignment without due diligence followed based on 100 percent physical examination. This is even as he assured that both the importer, agent and their collaborators would be uncovered vide ongoing investigation. He further assured that all those responsible will be prosecuted in competent court of law.

His words, “We are always ready to conduct 100 percent examination. We will not be pushed to do anything in a hurry as the clearance procedure is well explained. According to him, “Hundred per cent examination is one of the key aspects of the clearance procedure in Nigeria. Therefore, all importers should know that making unclear or false electronic declaration does not mean they will have an easy way out with their consignment.

“Every container that arrive Onne Port must be subjected to 100 percent examination after relevant duties and charges have been paid and necessary procedures followed. But no compromise to examination and all cargoes must be examined. And this is one of the results you are seeing here.”

Speaking on the ingenuity deployed in concealing the drugs, he said, “Ordinarily, you can see that the same carton used to package the ceramic tiles is what was used to package the tramadol. So if you are just doing ordinary surface examination, you will assume that the whole container is laden with ceramic tiles.

“But because of the meticulous way we conduct our examination, we are able to separate between the items used for concealment; which is the ceramic tiles and the actual intent, cargo or consignment being imported.”

