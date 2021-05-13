Ondo Amotekun recruits 600, drops 13900 applicants

Kindly Share This Story:



Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun has recruited 600 personnel and dropped 13900 applicants.

Speaking at a training program for the new recruits, the Commander of the state Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the 600 were shortlisted from over 14500 applicants.

Adeleye pointed out that the successful candidates scaled through the accreditation process.

“They will undergo basic Amotekun training which is intelligent, combat, arm usage, monitoring, intervention, quick response and other security issues.

“For now training and retraining is a continuous thing as they have been selected to serve their father’s land and be trained by professionals which will last for a month”

“There are 600 trainees in this camp as well as instructors who are professionals in their respective fields.

“You are advised to abide by the rules and regulations as regimentation and discipline are the order of the day.

“You will undergo series of lectures, drills, basic tactics and weapon handling during the course of your training. These would be carefully fashioned purposefully to bring out the best in you.

The Amotekun commander who said that every trainee should make sure they stick to the rules and regulations of the program warned that any trainee seen imbibing non-Amotekun culture would be immediately dismissed.

The commander warned that Amotekun is not an avenue to oppress another or embark on corruption.

“It’s not everyone that started the course that finished. It depends on how much you put out in the training you get”.

Also speaking the Senior Special Assistance to the Ondo State Government Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo emphasised that the Government has put everything in place to ensure adequate security in the state.

“We have declared the training opened today and advised them on the rules and regulations guarding the Corps.

Dojumo said they were drawn from the hunters and OPC, Vigilante and various freedom fighters who have on their own contributed to security in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

