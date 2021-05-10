Omolola Ejioye was not tortured to death — CP Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command has rebutted claims that policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti tortured Omolola Rotimi Ejioye, aka Eji, to death while in custody.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, “it necessary to refute and clear the air on the alleged torture and killing of Omolola Rotimi Ejioye waves on the social media by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba on Sunday 9th May 2021.”

Contrary to the news making rounds, “the command state in clear terms that a case of suspected murder was transferred from Ikorodu Division of Lagos State to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba-Lagos on 4th May 2021 for discreet investigation. Rotimi Omolola, the deceased, was equally brought along with the case file and other suspects.”

“However on 7th May 2021, at about 4 am, the attention of the officers on duty at the State CID, Panti, was drawn to a strange behaviour of the suspect, Omolola, suggesting an underlining illness and he was quickly rushed to Falomo Police Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos where he gave up the ghost while on admission.”

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for the performance of Autopsy to ascertain the probable cause of death.

The Command, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake, unfounded and mischievous news which has been in circulation by certain individuals to distort the fact and escalate misinformation on the incident, for reasons best known to them. Odumosu, while commiserating with the family of the deceased suspect, reiterates that the suspect was neither tortured nor maltreated by the police, at any point, despite his alleged involvement in the murder case under investigation.

The Commissioner of Police also reaffirms and assures the general public that the Police Command, under his watch, will continually discharge its duties in line with the provisions of the law and kick against violation of human rights as well as abuse and misuse of power in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

