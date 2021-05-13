Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation delights Muslims in Ogun Central Senatorial District with brand new cars

Kindly Share This Story:

In furtherance to its commitment to making lives better in Ogun State Central Senatorial District, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation gifted two Muslims in Ogun State Central Senatorial District with brand new cars on Thursday.

The new Toyota Corolla cars were gifted to Korede Ogunsola and Wasiu Akinlabi from Obafemi Owode and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas respectively.

The presentation was made by Chief Olumide Aderinokun alongside his wife, Stephanie in their Abeokuta residence.

“It is just my little way of putting smiles on people’s faces because it is my joy to see them happy. They deserve better than the current hardship given by this government,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“People are struggling to buy food but I will continue to do my best to assist in whatever way. Congratulations to them once again.”

Earlier in his Eid-al-Fitr message to the people, Chief Aderinokun called for more prayers for unity, peace, and progress in Nigeria.

Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation is a non-profitable organisation that is focused on making lives better in the six Local Government Areas in Ogun State Central Senatorial District. Construction of borehole facilities, distribution of food items are among the several products carried out by the foundation this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: