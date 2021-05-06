Okwosa inaugurates 326 Aziza Igbo ward coordinators

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a gathering of determined and purposeful indigent Anambrarians, particularly the youths with common zeal and goal to change the narrative and catastrophic situation that befall Anambra.

Aziza Igbo Movement is symbolic and connotes togetherness, unity of purpose and direction in Igbo cosmology.

The movement has spread like wildfire touching every angle, hemisphere and direction.

It’s now like a tsunami or volcanic eruption waiting to explode as people with progressive mindset, intent and positive change hungers are queuing into the system.

Fifth day of may 2021 will everly remain indelible and evergreen as mammoth crowd converged at campaign office complex of Hon sir Azuka Okwuosa to pledge their allegiance and support in the project of Zukky’s forthcoming administration and Aziza Igbo Movement, hence their inuguration into the salvific movement and agenda.

Aziza Igbo Movement ward coordinators were ushered into the event by the state chairman of the movement and his state excos.

Hon sir Azuka Okwuosa was deeply marvelled and amazed with the increasing numbers and followership of the movement, describing the movement as “narrative changers and pioneers of true representation and transparent democracy”.

He hailed the youths and ward coordinators of the movement for their zeal and resolve for championing the course for good governance and true democracy because the only way to get it right is to change the narrative and clamour for positive change.

In conclusion, he encouraged the leadership of the movement to keep powering on and as well to keep faith alive because there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and that light will soon shine beyond quenchable state.

