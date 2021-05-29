Breaking News
Okowa’s emergence, a blessing to Delta ― DTHA Speaker, Oborevwori

Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, said the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of the State in 2015 is a blessing to the State.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu in a Goodwill message on the sixth anniversary of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in office, described the anniversary as worthwhile, given the Governor’s landmark achievements so far.

ALSO READ: Fiscal discipline, superior planning, reasons for my success ― Okowa

While felicitating with Governor Okowa on his sixth anniversary as governor of Delta State, he said his administration has changed the development narrative of Delta across the various sectors of the State economy, particularly in roads construction, education, health as well as youth empowerment.

He described the Governor as a focused, dedicated, and committed leader who would surely leave his footprints in the sands of time, he expressed hope that Deltans still have a lot to celebrate in the remaining two years of his second term.

Oborevwori enjoined Deltans to join hands with the Governor to enable him successfully accomplish his Stronger Delta Vision and wished the Governor a happy sixth anniversary in office.

