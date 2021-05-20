Okowa says ranching willl address incessant clashes

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says the decision taken by the Southern governors on the ban of open grazing is for the overall interest of the country.

Okowa stated this on Wednesday at the “2021 Quarterly Media Briefing” in Asaba.

The Southern governors had met last week in Asaba, Delta, to take a decision on open grazing of cattle across the states and also reaffirmed their position on restructuring.

Okowa said that the proposed ranching would help to stop the incessant clashes that had led to all forms of insecurity across the country.

The governor added that in the civilised clime, ranching was the best form of grazing

He said that it used to provide additional values to the animals in terms of meat and milk contents.

“When we have ranches as it is done in the civilised world and continue to progress on it, we are more likely to get more values than we have at the moment for every cattle that we breed whether for the meat or milk contents.

“It is for the Federal Government to take action and give hope to the people, that a step has been taken.

“if you are bold enough to take a step, you can take another one, we cannot continue to pay lip service to it,” he said.

Okowa said that the decision would help to unite Nigerians as a nation and also bring more development to the people when implemented

He said that there were mixed reactions to the decision, noting that it was obviously for the best interest of the nation.

“It is for those who truly want Nigeria to move forward in a governance system that ensure fairness, equity, and justice.

“As reasonable people, we talked about the need to ban open grazing because we believe it is the right thing to do.

“This position was not only held by the Southern governors, the Northern governors and also the Nigeria Governors Forum had met and advised on the need for ranching.

“We need to look at a nation that works and think of the best interest of all.

“We must take actions that will begin to give hope to our people and help to project peace in the future,” Okowa said.

The governor who could not give the exact time the proposed ban on open grazing would be enforced said that the Southern governors would meet again very soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

