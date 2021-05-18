Okowa sacks commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, Tuesday, sacked the 25 Commissioners in the State, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff Government House, Senior Political Adviser, and others.

The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, said the move was to give room for fresh blood to strengthen the administration’s agenda of a stronger Delta.

Aniagwu named those affected by the dissolution to include the 25 Commissioners,

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, Mr David Edevbie; Senior Political Adviser, Mr Funkekeme Solomon; Chief Strategist, Festus Agas and Special Advisers.

According to him, the Governor thanked members of the dissolved cabinet for their contributions to the successes of his administration in the past six years including those who joined in last two years.

Aniagwu said Okowa has directed all the affected former political appointees to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

He said before the dissolution, the exco approved the sum of N2.8 billion for the purchase and upgrade of facilities at recently established three universities in the state.

He said the Exco also approved the dismissal of one Bernard Onomugo from the State Civil Service for allegedly recruiting names into the state payroll.

