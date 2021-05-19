Okowa: Is normal for Governor, President to rejig his cabinet — Onuesoke 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Wednesday, urged the people of the State to stop unnecessary meanings to the action of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in dissolving the State Executive Council.

Onuesoke who stated this in Asaba while reacting to the news of the dissolution of the State Executive Council including the Secretary to the State Government, Senior Political Adviser, Special Advisers and others, said comments in the social media trying to read all sorts of meaning to the Governor’s action, was uncalled for.

Also read:

He said; “is a normal routine for Governors and Presidents all over the world to rejig their cabinets. It is a normal routine of Governors in most cases to dissolve the cabinet in a bid to restructure the Government to achieve more for the people. so it is normal practice by governors across the board.

“It will shock you to know that despite the myriads of challenges facing our nation today, Delta State under the able leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has continued to enjoy steady progress and transformation in almost every sectors, with an avalanche of projects being commissioned almost on a daily basis.

“Therefore, Deltans must continue in their support and prayers for the Governor so as to deliver at least 95% on his Stronger Delta Agenda”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: