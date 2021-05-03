Okomu Kingdom kicks against oppression, gives Edo govt 21-day ultimatum to meet demands

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ijaws (Izons) of Okomu Kingdom in Edo State under the aegis of Okomu and Ijaw Emanucipation have cried out against the alleged oppression of the Ijaws and the Okomu Kingdom in Edo State.

They have, therefore, through their representative, Chief Lawrence Yanbo, the Soweibiwei of Okomu Kingdom given the State Government 21 days ultimatum to address their demands or face the anger of the Ijaws (Izons).

Yanbo in a statement listed their demand to include “The return to Okomu of the live crocodile (”igere”) of the Okomu people by the Iyase of Udo Town/Community which was taken from the Okomu people in 1980.

“The creation of Okomu Local Government Council Area which had been recommended by the Boundary Adjustment Commission, long time ago.

“The immediate recognition of the Okomu traditional institution and in particular, the Pere of Okomu.

“The publication of the information that Okomu Kingdom hosts (a) the Okomu Oil Palm Plc, (b) Okomu National Park Service, (c ) OSSE Rubber, and (d) the Okomu Forest Reserve, which information had always been credited to Udo Community.

“lmmediate establishment of at least (5) five Primary Schools and four Secondary Schools in Okomu Kingdom.

“The immediate restoration and rebuilding of the four Okomu Villages namely Ijaw-gbene, Agbede-gbene, Oweite- gbene and Ebiogoloba Community sacked by the Okomu Oil Palm Plc some years ago.

Yanbo said: “this call is based on the fact that since the creation of Okomu/Bini Administration in the then Bini province, the Okomu people have been suffering under the oppression of the Binis in the form denigration, false criminal allegations, total neglect in the political, socioeconomic activities of the state.

“The level of neglect and oppression of the Okomu’s is well captured in the 1st and 2nd editions of the JTF Polo Shield Magazines, where the JTF reported in respect of its visit to Okomu Community and described Okomu as an almost forgotten hamlet in Edo State.

“Okomu Kingdom spans a land mass of over 600 miles and has over 18 communities, yet, it boasts of only one Primary School which is Ejor Primary School, Okomu without any infrastructure and teachers.

“There is no other government presence in the kingdom It is believed that the glory of the Kingdom is caged by the Binis through a live crocodile the Iyase of Udo requested from the Okomu people in 1980, so as to help the Okomu people bring government presence to them, which however, turned otherwise.

“Okomu Kingdom is the host Community to Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Okomu National Park Service and OSSE Rubber, yet it is a shadow of itself.

According to him “Unless the above demands are met, peace may elude. The Binis as peace is not the absence of war of violence but the presence of justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

