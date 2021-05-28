Ojodu LCDA: Groups decry campaign of calumny against aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

Groups known as the Centre for Public Accountability CPA, and the Ojodu Development Initiative have urged the All Progressives Congress and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission LASIEC, to disregard the call demanding for the disqualification of Alhaja Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat, from participating in the primary election of the party to decide the candidate of the party for the local government elections in the state.

According to the groups, in a joint statement issued and signed by Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson and Oluwatobi Johnson on Friday in Lagos, not only is Layeni, a leading candidate for the chairmanship of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, she also possess every qualifications to be elected, as the flagbearer of the party, in the forthcoming local government election.

The groups said it is worried, about the desperation of those who it described as being behind the campaign of calumny against Layeni.

“We consider it important, for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, particularly the electorates in Ojodu, to make this public statement, to dispel the lies being peddled by some persons against the candidature of Kafayat Layeni. These persons have not only crossed the boundaries of all known civility in their campaign of calumny, but have also resulted into commiting series of forgery and perjury, all in the desperation, to impose their choice of candidate on the people of the LCDA, even though against the popular wish of the people.”

“While restating our believe, in the aspiration of Kafayat Layeni, which represents the aspiration of the majority of inhabitants of the LCDA, we sincerely hope that the APC and the relevant security agencies, will immediately invite for questioning and possible prosecution, all those who are found to be involved in this failed attempt at manipulating the will of the people of Ojodu LCDA.” the statement concluded.

Kindly Share This Story: