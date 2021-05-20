Oil Money record boss promises artistes better branding, marketing, others

Kindly Share This Story:

With a passion to assist the youths in achieving their dreams in arts, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, has promised to give young artists a platform to gain global popularity and become a household name.

Kariboye-Igbo added that through the label artiste will be discovered and afforded better branding as well as effective marketing to ensure they get expected royalties for their intellectual property.

The CEO, who is popularly called Oil Money, stated that the record label which officially commences operation in March 2021, was established to discover hidden artistes as well as assist them to churn out evergreen music’s always.

Kariboye-Igbo stressed that the label was different from others and would be assisting artistes to develop their music to become globally acceptable by all music lovers.

According to him, Oil Money records, aside from music production, will be giving artistes better marketing and ensure distribution of their intellectual property to the world for acceptance.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world”, the Oil money record boss added.

It would be recalled that Joseph Anjorin better known as Jaydboy, after joining the record commended the Oil Money for the platform and promised churn out evergreen music, saying I have prepared several blockbusters music that will be released gradually to inspire music lovers.

Oil Money Records is a British record label founded by Kariboye-Igbo, a philanthropist and an event promoter, floated the firm on October 8, 2020 and officially started operations five months after.

