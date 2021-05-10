OHANAEZE Ndigbo traditional council of chiefs elect officers

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

OHANAEZE Ndigbo traditional council of chiefs yesterday, elected a new executive for the Delta central and south senatorial district , (DC&SSD) promising to work with the state government to promote values of peace across the state.

The newly elected Chairman, High Chief Barrister Nichodemus Egwuatu Eze in his address also assured that the body will continue to relate cordially with Ijaw , Itsekiri, Isoko and others for the good of all.

He further enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to respect federal character in the appointment of key public officers into his administration.

Others elected to work with him are High Chief Festus Anyisia (Akachukwudiya) – Secretary General. He is also the Chairman Council screening committee. High Chief Sebastien Okonkwo – Treasurer. High Chief Remigus Ebere chukwu ugwu – Financial Secretary. He is also the incumbent of Onye Ndu Ndigbo in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.High Chief Raphael Onu – Chief Welfare Officer. He is the Personal Assistant to President and immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo (DC&SSD) Delta State.

Others are High Chief Emeka Amachaghi Uwa – Public Relation Officer. The newly elected Chairman, High Chief Eze who later fielded questions from newsmen also lauded effort of the Eastern Security Network , ESN, and the eastern governors for peace

