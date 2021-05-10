Breaking News
Translate

OHANAEZE Ndigbo traditional council of chiefs elect officers

On 3:01 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

OhanaezeBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

OHANAEZE Ndigbo traditional council of chiefs yesterday, elected a new executive  for the Delta central and south senatorial district , (DC&SSD)  promising to work with the state government to promote values of peace across the state.

The newly elected Chairman, High Chief Barrister Nichodemus Egwuatu Eze in his address also assured that the  body will continue to relate cordially with Ijaw , Itsekiri, Isoko and others for the good of all.

He further enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to respect federal character in the appointment of key public officers into his administration.

READ ALSO: Orji Kalu hails new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Others elected to work with him are  High Chief Festus Anyisia (Akachukwudiya) – Secretary General. He is also the Chairman Council screening committee.  High Chief Sebastien Okonkwo – Treasurer.  High Chief Remigus Ebere chukwu ugwu – Financial Secretary. He is also the incumbent of Onye Ndu Ndigbo in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.High Chief Raphael Onu – Chief Welfare Officer. He is the Personal Assistant to President and immediate past President of Ohaneze Ndigbo (DC&SSD) Delta State.

Others are High Chief Emeka Amachaghi Uwa – Public Relation Officer. The newly elected Chairman, High Chief Eze  who later fielded questions from newsmen also lauded  effort of the Eastern Security Network , ESN,  and the eastern governors for peace

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!