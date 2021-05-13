Ohanaeze Ndigbo refutes claim of IPOB planning to cause mayhem in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The apex Igbo social-cultural group and the mouthpiece of Ndigbo in Lagos, Nigeria and in diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its entirety has refuted the news making around the social media by Joe Igbokwe claiming that IPOB is planning to cause mayhem in Lagos state.

In a press conference held at Ohanaeze secretariat, Lagos, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos state, Chief Solomon Ogbonna expressed sadness over the raging controversies emanating from Mr. Joe Igbokwe’s claims that members of IPOB are planning to cause mayhem in some part of Lagos.

“We hereby state categorically that Joe Igbokwe does not speak for Ndigbo and it is never part of his responsibilities to do such. What we have seen is a total misstep and calculated attempt to sow seed of discord between Ndigbo and the Yorubas. We absolutely condemn such statement in its entirety coming from Joe Igbokwe who is supposed to know the leadership organograms, Modus Operandi and responsibilities attached to them should have known better.

According to Chief Solomon Ogbonna, we have channels through which such grievous matter should have been well handled if at all there is something like that, than going to social media with such mental gymnasium.

Reacting further to the rumoured intelligent reports that members of IPOB are planning to unleash mayhem in some parts of Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna reassured that Ndigbo have so much at stake and it will be suicidal to contemplate act of violence in any part of Lagos state. “It is evidence that Lagos has the highest concentration of Ndigbo outside Igbo land and also the second home of Ndigbo outside Igbo land.

The government and good people of Lagos through their hospitable gestures have rekindled the light of hope and trust between Ndigbo and our host communities in Lagos state. “The inclusive governance we are seeing today in Lagos state further demonstrates the ingenuities and deep passion for peace and co-existence of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

We have so much at stake and cannot indulge in any act that will bridge this harmonious peace we have in Lagos state. We are calling on any group or group of persons nursing such devilish ideas of attacking any part of Lagos to know the place of Lagos state in the geographical map of Nigeria, they must know that heavy consequences await anyone that crosses the red line.

We commend the Lagos state security agencies for their prompt actions as well as their readiness to protect the life and properties of Lagosians. We request for proper and thorough investigation into the false alarm to unravel those behind the satanic speculation.

However, we suspect that the rumour may be intended to cause distraction in the commitment of government for a crime-free Lagos and it’s a week strategy to cause disaffection amongst Ndigbo and our host community in Lagos.

Any act of violence or attack in any part of Lagos is an attack on all of us and we must stand in unity to defend such.

