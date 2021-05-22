Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos women’s wing visits Gani Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

The Women’s Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos state has said that contrary to the media report, the visit by the group to the Aare Onakakanfo, Iba Gani Adams was not a “powerful delegation of IPOB Women” as tagged by the media. The women leader of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Chief Mrs Violet Uche Obiora said in a statement.

The statement titled: Rebuttal on the media post; “Powerful Delegation of IPOB Women Visits Gani Adams in Lagos”. Read: “It is with a deep sense of duty, that I humbly write to correct an impression generated by a wrongly tagged post.

“We the “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos state, Women’s Wing”paid Chief Gani Igbo Adams, Aare Onakakanfo a courtesy visit in his Lagos State residence to mark Eid-el-Fitri celebration on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Unknown to us, pictures taken at the said courtesy visit were posted on several social media platforms with the caption, “Powerful Delegation of IPOB Women visits Gani Adams in Lagos. The above statement is false, misleading and misrepresents the identity of our group and the purpose of our visit.

Kindly Share This Story: