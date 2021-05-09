Ohanaeze Ndigbo hails Nwobodo at 81

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that among all the Igbo leaders, Senator Jim Nwobodo stands tall, whom his people, the Igbo, recognized as a charismatic and aggressive achiever.

The Pan Igbo group also described Nwobodo as a consensus-builder, change agent, compassionate spirit, trailblazer, harmonizer of alliances, mythical personality and a devout Christian votary.

Ohanaeze made the felicitation in commemoration of Nwobodo’s 81 birthday on Sunday.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia in a statement said that the group joins millions, both at home and in the Diaspora to felicitate with Nwobodo, the first executive governor of the old Anambra State on the auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday.

Also read:

Ogbonnia said that “Of all the leaders in Igbo Land, Jim Nwobodo stands very tall. Although Nwobodo served as a Governor for only four years, he left indelible footprints on the sands of time.”

He said that Nwobodo was a visionary leader whose foresight gave birth to the present Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki; Enugu State Broadcasting Service and Television (ESBS /TV), Enugu; Flour Mills, Enugu; Anambra Vegetable Oil Products (AVOP), Nachi; Ikenga Hotels, Nsukka, Ikenga Hotels, Awka, Nike Lake Resort, Enugu and several others.

“Chief Nwobodo is a man with a Midas touch; as a student at the University of Ibadan, Nwobodo was Secretary of the Students Union; in business, Nwobodo was a colossus; as the Chairman of Rangers International Football Club, Rangers was at its zenith; as a governor, he was exceptional; as a Minister of Youths and Sports, Nwobodo brought laurels; as a senator, he was a rallying point for the Igbos.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor extols excellence and virtues wherever they are found as in Chief Jim Nwobodo. The Igbo recognize Nwobodo as a charismatic aggressive achiever, consensus-builder, change agent, compassionate spirit, trailblazer, harmonizer of alliances, mythical personality and a devout Christian votary.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo wishes Chief Nwobodo, many more active years in good health.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: