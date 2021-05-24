Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide’s state exco inaugurated in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The undaunted effort of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide to reposition for the good of Igbo people within the united Nigerian nation and successful transformation of the country for better received a boost in Sunday 23rd May, 2021 with the inauguration its executive council in Nigeria’s most important economic nerve centre of Lagos.

The inauguration ceremony, which was performed by the National Executives led by the President General, Bar. Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, saw Igbo leadership from across local governments in the state present.

Although they said they were told by Obiozor group on his recent visit when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unknowingly received them thinking they are the authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo on ground at the inauguration on Sunday were told by the national exco that, “That Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was first established in 1970, remains one and the same. What is different now is that, you have a leadership of the Igbo apex body, which has taken the all-important group from operating without legal back to operating with legal backing. Therefore, the Obiozor group is not known to the law of Nigeria but Barr. Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah leadership is.”

Chief Sir Eric Eze (Ochiagha) was sworn in by the National Legal Officer, Barr. Amobi Nzelu, as President, Ohanaze Ndigbo General Assembly worldwide, Lagos State Chapter, along with other members of his state executive council during the inauguration.

Speaking to Journalists during the event, the President General, Onuorah, and Director General, Strategic Planning and Implementations, Amb. Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, made the Igbo people in Lagos, who were represented in their large number, to know that they now have an Igbo socio-cultural organization that will not only be represent the people well but will be accountable and transparent.

In his own submission, Obizoba said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not for any political party as every member is free to belong to any political party but with single interest of developing the Igbo as a socio-cultural component of the Nigerian State.”

He said the ONGAW is for one united Nigeria and that it is not out to operate as a different Ohanaeze Ndigbo but to now reposition the decades old ethnic nationality as a legally recognised group.

READ ALSO:

The DG Strategic Planning and Implementations said Ohanaeze Ndigbo that was established in 1970 was never accounted for and that all the billions it has been taking has no record either with Corporate Affairs Commission or any bank.

“But that henceforth, not only the national but also every state chapter including the Lagos State that has just been inaugurated today Sunday will account for naira and Kobo.”

Amb. Tony Chiemelu Obizoba announced to the gathering of Lagos Igbo that Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide is recognised even abroad as it is, like in Nigeria, also registered and known to the law and government if the United States of America.

Kindly Share This Story: