Ogunsan lauds Afolabi, as Marriott Hotel is launched in Lagos

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed business magnate, Taiwo Afolabi, over the launch of his new hotel, Marriott Hotel.

Ogunsan described Afolabi as ‘a man with big dreams and a goal-getter noting that the five-star hotel boasts of state-of-the-art facilities is Situated in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen at the official launch held on Thursday, Ogunsan said: “The foundation of this hotel was laid in 2014. That was seven years ago. He kept me posted and I have since followed the development closely, waiting for the dream to come to a reality.

“I make bold to say that Dr. Afolabi is a man of big dreams and a goal-getter who sticks to his dreams and is always ready to get great things done. He is a rare breed, and I congratulate him on this feat. Seeing this big dream come through is something that makes me happy.”

When asked about the relationship he has with the ace entrepreneur, Ogunsan, took time to explain in detail.

“If you care to know who Dr. Taiwo Afolabi is to me, he is my ‘egbon’ (senior), mentor, and inspiration.

“I blessed the day our path crossed at the prestigious Institute of Directors of Nigeria. We happened to be on the same committee and our first assignment was to pay a courtesy visit to The Nigeria Shippers Council, in a bid to bolster the administration of the maritime sector where he has remained a major stakeholder. Since then, our relationship has grown so rapidly.

“He invited me to his new restaurant in the UK during our Annual Institute of Directors Convention. I must confess that he really spoilt me.

“I can also recall that we attended the African CEO Forum together in Geneva, Switzerland.

“I can also say he is my benefactor, I mean it. He assisted me in business when my business was facing some challenges. That assistance restored strength to my business. At that time, what friends and family couldn’t do, he did it for me.

“I can never forget that singular gesture because it really touched the softest part of me and I made up my mind to follow him closely and pay back the best way I can,” he said.

‘’ Dr Taiwo Afolabi is the founder of SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in maritime, aviation, haulage, hospitality, financial services and oil and gas”.

