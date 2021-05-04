Ogunsan felicitates with Segun Adebutu at 47

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has extolled oil mogul, Segun Adebutu on the occasion of his 47th birthday, describing him as an “entrepreneur and philanthropist par excellence”.

Ogunsan in a congratulatory massage made available to newsmen, said Adebutu deserves commendation, having excelled in many areas of business endeavours as well as philanthropy.

His words: “On a glorious day like this, in history, my amiable brother, Mr Segun Adebutu, was born. His golden birth was to herald a monumental gift for humanity, and this is no gainsay.

“As a graduate of Economics with a touch of uniqueness, your entrepreneurial dexterity has been highly responsible for your tremendous growth in business. Your world-class conglomerate with interests in shipping, mining, construction, infrastructure, real estate, telecommunications and entertainment is a motivation for the younger generation behind you. For this, I celebrate you, sir.

“Here is a perfect gentleman who shares a lot of good qualities with his father, the great Chief Kessington Adebutu who is ultimately known for entrepreneurship, industrialisation and philanthropy. He is always seen putting smiles on the faces of people in the society. I must say I am proud to be a disciple of Baba Kessington Adebutu who is more of a dad, role model, leader and mentor to me.

“Today, on this special occasion of your birthday, I recall you founded Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu Foundation (OOAF) with the aim of giving back to the society. As an unapologetic philanthropist posed to ameliorating poverty among his people, while also solving the problem of basic amenities of life, it was exigent and contingent for the foundation to be birthed.

“You seem to be a staunch believer in the saying that we rise by lifting others. Little wonder why you have continued to record sterling success in all your endeavours.

“Having started small with Petrolex Oil and Gas, it can only take a man of vision and passion to grow a company currently building the second largest refinery in sub-Saharan Africa. What a great feat worthy of all adoration!

“Sitting atop a conglomerate, Mr Segun Adebutu has displayed an enviable life of a vast entrepreneur and a philanthropist par excellence. To burst the brain, you have maintained your humble and unassuming personality which is quite unpopular.

“Sir, may I wish you a blissful birthday celebration, while praying to God to continue to increase you in all of your endeavours.”

