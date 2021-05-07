Ogun LG elections: APC announces sales of expression of interest forms

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Ogun State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has announced the commencement of sales of Expression of Interest Forms for members seeking election into the offices of local government Chairmen and Councilors.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday and signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party urged interested members to obtain the Expression of Interest Forms from the State Secretariat between Friday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

According to the statement, “Chairmanship aspirants are to pay a non-refundable fee of N200,000 (two hundred thousand naira only), while Councilorship aspirants are to pay N50,000 (fifty thousand naira only). However, female aspirants are to pay N5,000 (five thousand naira only) as administrative charges.”

Oladunjoye added that “all payments are to be made in bank draft issued in favour of All Progressives Congress, Ogun State, while the deadline for submission of completed forms is Thursday, May 13, 2021”.

