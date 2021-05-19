Breaking News
Ogun gov, Abiodun, suspends aide over alleged fraud in US

Governor Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has suspended one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, who was arrested over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States.

Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun has received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States.

“In view of the gravity of this allegation, the governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the accused appointee.

“The governor wishes to restate his commitment to an open, transparent, accountable, and morally upright administration and will not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his suspension, Rufai was the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties.

