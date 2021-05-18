Oghior kingdom has been ordained by God, says Yoregua

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Chairman of Oghior Clan Union in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Joseph Yoregua, has declared that Oghior Kingdom has been ordained by God, calling on all Oghior sons and daughters to be united in the onerous task of actualising the presentation of staff of office to the first King of the Kingdom.

He stated this in a press conference on Monday at Oghior, headquarters of the Oghior clan, adding that “all the villages and sub-clans in Oghior, including Ugen, Edafe, Edjame, Fifia and Obo have declared preparedness to close ranks to actualise the new kingdom since a monarch has insisted Oghior was not part of Udu Kingdom.

“We also have the Urhedjor sub-clan of Oghior with four villages in it all in the Oghior clan. We shall also hold meetings with our sons and daughters in Enerhen, Opete, Okpaka and Igbogidi on this subject matter very soon.

“From the above, it is obvious Oghior already has six sub-clans. The list of the ruling houses and the gazette shall be made public soon as critical stakeholders of the new kingdom continue to hold meetings to agree on some crucial and fundamental issues.

“There shall be no going back on this mission. I, therefore, implore all well-meaning Oghior sons and daughters at home and abroad to think Oghior first so as to protect her pride, dignity and honour in the affairs of Urhoboland.

“Official letters are already being prepared to intimate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the development and our determination to be a separate kingdom and apply for staff of office for our monarch.

“The Urhobo Progress Union and other relevant organs are being notified too. This battle is a straight fight. No retreat, no surrender.

“This is a fight for justice, equity, fairness, purposeful and pragmatic human integrity. It is only a coward that dies before his or her time. I am sure no Oghior indigene is a coward.

“It is time to stand for our integrity, defend our God-given territorial land discovered and acquired by our heroic patriarch, called Oghior.

“Oghior, my fatherland, are not strangers, but indigenes with fundamental historical heritage. I am proud to be an Oghior son; I was born in Oghior, I will live in Oghior and I will die and be buried as Oghior. I cannot fidget or jettison my integrity as an illustrious and a very proud Oghior son.”

He emphasised that all Oghior sons and daughters must see the ‘misguided outburst’ of a monarch as an affront of the highest order which the people have vowed to resist.

Yoregua called on all truthful leaders and elders who have the interest of Udu at heart to rise up to the occasion to condemn the action of the monarch, disclosing that of the seven ruling houses in Udu Kingdom, the monarch has referred to four as strangers in a supposed history of Udu, which he has published but has not released to the public.

