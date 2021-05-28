OCEAN SURGE: Ayetoro community gets relief materials from Federal government

Kindly Share This Story:

— Our voices have been heard by the Federal government, relevant agencies – Senator Tofowomo

Dayo Johnson Akure

Succour came for the residents of Aiyetoro community in the oil-rich Ilaje council area of Ondo State as relief materials were donated to them by the Federal Government after the displacement of over 2000 people and destruction of over 200 houses by sea incursion,

Recall that the residents of the community had threatened to relocate to the government house over government neglect and unbearable conditions caused by sea incursion.

They had displayed placards of various inscription lamenting government neglect.

The Senator representing the Southern senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nicholas Tofowomo in a swift response sponsored a motion titled “Another Cry to Rescue Ayetoro Community in Ondo State from Continuous Ocean Surge,”

Tofowomo who drew the attention of the senate drew the attention of the senate to the plight of the Ayetoro community, following an ocean urge which destroyed over 200 houses.

He appealed to the government to act swiftly so as to prevent their ancestral lands from being washed away by the sea.

Consequently, the Senate asked the federal government to rescue communities affected by the ocean surge in the Aiyetoro community in the Ilaje local government area of Ondo State immediately.

In yielding to the senate appeal the Federal government through National Emergency Management Agency NEMA have donated relief materials to the displaced residents of the affected community to ameliorate their sufferings.

The items donated include roofing sheets, nails, mattress, clothing, food items among others.

The Director-General, Muhammadu Muhammed speaking through the NEMA Èkìtì Head Operations, Mr Afolayan Olusegun implored the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose they were meant to serve.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the government, the state’s Deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa assured that the recurring problem of sea incursion in Aiyetoro would be addressed.

Two members of the community, Iwasanmi Ajijo and Prince Victor Akinluwa appreciated the senator and the federal government for the assistance.

Speaking, Senator Tofowomo while congratulating the good people of the Ayetoro community for the new development and timely intervention appreciated the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for ameliorating the plights of his people in the southern senatorial district in Ondo state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide said ” I congratulate the good people of Ayetoro community for this timely intervention by the Federal Government. It gladdens my heart that our voices have been heard by the Federal Government and all the relevant agencies.”

Tofowomo noted that “Though the struggle to rescue the community is not yet over. I will rest not until the Sea incursion in the Aiyetoro community becomes a thing of the past.

