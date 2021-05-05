Ocean Bay Estate: Residents tackle Ocoto5 over alleged poor services

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

RESIDENTS of Ocean Bay Estate, Lafiaji, located in the Lekki Peninsula area of Lagos State have expressed their grievances against the services provided by the estate development facility known as Octo5.

They lamented the poor power and smelly water supply as well as security deficit.

The residents staged a peaceful protest within the estate to register their displeasure.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest, the chairperson of Ocean Bay Resident Association, Mrs. Jite Titiloye flayed the quality of service provided by the company.

Titiloye said: “Let me just encapsulate it: bad service, horrible communication and no transparency whatsoever. We are here as RA and we will speak with one voice. We say no to this oppression, no to poor service, no to lack of transparency and no to lack of accountability.”

Victoria Igwe, who said she has been living in the estate for almost half a decade, said: “First and foremost, I will like for the brazen impunity to stop. We are paying residents; we are not your servants. We pay you. I pay for the services. I don’t want you to handle me like we are your toddler or your slave or whatever. You don’t communicate properly, then you give me smelly water and you give me haphazard power that damages my appliances. This is upsetting. I paid for the ambiance so that my children can be secured but that is not provided because there is nobody to listen to you.

Another resident, Mr. Francis Obi, who urged the management of the Octo5 to address the issues said: “The management company that oversees the estate, they are the ones we pay to. For us, they should address the issues and if they cannot, they should hand it over to a more competent company to do it.”

On his part, a resident lamented that despite the infrastructural fee which covers power, water supply and security paid to Octo5, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has stopped providing them with power because of the debt owed by the resident to the tune of N55m.

“When we joined (the estate) they collected what they called infrastructure fee. That was supposed to take care of the road, the water and the light. Now, instead of allowing EKEDC to power the entire estate and make it central, he put a gas plant in his yard where power is under his control. Like for instance, when you are not in his good books, he can decide not to sell power to you or disconnect and do anything.

“In February this year, the EKEDC disconnected our power. They say we owe about N55m. How did that happen? It means someone was not remitting the money we paid to them. He said we shouldn’t worry, that he will build a gas plant.

“Now power is not always available and it fluctuates. In my house now, two standing refrigerators are no longer working due to the power fluctuations. It is a very complicated issue involving threats to life. Some owners have moved out because they cannot fight him.”

Another resident named Femi, while tracing the genesis of the challenges facing the estate said the issue started when residents started getting third-party service from the developers.

He said: “They are charging premium service, but we are not getting that service, at all. They are high-handed; they take things to the extreme and make decisions by themselves without any regard for the residents. The water is smelly and dirty; people have to put in pressure pumps from the road which involves additional expenses. Even a one-storey building does not get water.

“We pay N72/khz and it is supposed to be a 24 hours supply but in the past three months, power has dropped to 21 hours with little or no explanation. We severally tried to engage with the developers, sought various routes of communication with them, but they just make decisions and parade all sorts of lies. Sometimes the power fluctuates and has damaged home appliances. We want to be returned to EKEDC because it is cheaper and easily available.”

Octo5 boss reacts

When contacted, the Chief Executive Officer of Octo5, Odusolu absolved himself of the allegations leveled against him and his company.

He said: “We are in Lekki. I redeemed this entire place in 2003; it was a swampy area. This is a water area, so there will always be water. But this estate has one of the best drainage of any location in Lekki.

“Two years ago, the residents association met with me and complained about power, water, drainage and security. They said I should hand over the estate to them. I said to them ‘It is ridiculous.’ No one invests billions of naira to create a project and then you come and say they should hand it over to you because you live there. It doesn’t make sense.”

While he noted that he has dragged EKEDC to court, Odusolu said he could not comment on the situation to avoid prejudice.

