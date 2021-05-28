Obaseki’s S-Court victory: Wait till 2024, Idahosa tells APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A founding member and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Friday, advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to accept defeat in good faith and join hands with Governor Godwin Obaseki in the interest of the state.

Speaking on the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Obaseki as the governor of the state and dismissed the certificate forgery brought against him by APC, Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information in the state also advised the APC to wait till 2024 when the next governorship election in the state will hold.

He also appealed to APC leaders in the state, especially Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state to set the people of Edo free and stop holding them hostage with all manners of lies that Obaseki will be removed and APC will return to power in the state.

He said prior to Friday’s judgment, APC leaders have been jubilating while assuring the people of Edo that plans have been perfected to remove Governor Obaseki from office because he accused the federal government of printing money to fund shortfalls in federation account.

He said: “I knew it was going to be like that. I knew the governor was going to win but I want to appeal to APC leaders and supporters to stop misleading my people. I want them to let my people go; let them be free because they are putting them through mental torture especially during the COVID-19 period. They have been fooling the people and I am saying ‘enough is enough’.

“For the past one month in Benin, they have been wining and dining. They even slaughtered cows to celebrate in anticipation of today’s judgment. They claimed all sorts of things that they already knew that APC will win because Obaseki is in the bad books of the federal government. They claimed that Obaseki will be removed because he accused the federal government of printing money. They said the cabals in the presidency have assured them that Obaseki must go”.

“I remembered that I told our people then not to panic or listen to them. I said Nigeria is not a banana republic where the executive arm of government will be dictating to the Supreme Court. Infact, up to two hours before this judgment, APC members were jubilating all over Edo, saying they won the election and their candidate will be sworn-in tomorrow”.

“They even said Obaseki has moved his belongings out of Government House while others said he has run out of town. They were saying what happened in Imo state will happen in Edo but they forgot that Edo is not Imo”.

“I feel so sorry for them and I still want to appeal to them to let my people go. When the election was going to take place, Adams Oshiomhole was boasting about using federal might. He showed them the result of an election that has not taken place. Because of his boast, 43 political appointees of Obaseki left. Many threw their careers to the dustbin”.

“ After they lost the election, they kept boasting again that the Tribunal will upturn the result. I fear that with this judgment and the lies they have been told, some of them may attempt suicide today”.

“My advice to them now is to join hands with the governor to move Edo forward and if they are not ready for that, let them prepare for 2024 when the next governorship election will hold” .

Vanguard News Nigeria

