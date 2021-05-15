Obaseki, Ojomo, Igbinadolor win at 2021 BCGS Captain’s golf tourney

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Engr. Esosa Ojomo were given standing ovation at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) following their exceptional performances at the 2021 Captain’s Inaugural Amateur Open Golf Tournament

After grueling rounds of golf, Engr Esosa Ojomo emerged as the overall winner of the tournament held last weekend. Ojomo scored 72, having played a total of 82 gross. He bagged the overall trophy and other prizes.

In the same vein, Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki was also a winner at the event. Playing handicap 19, Obaseki played a better game on the day with an astonishing 91 gross to settle for 72 net and thus declared winner in the men’s category ahead of Hon. V. Emuakhagbon with the same 72 net but was beaten on countback.

Also, former President of Benin Club, Dr. Matthew Oriakhi with 75 net could only earn him third place while former captain, Prince Agahtise Erediauwa settled for the fourth position with 76 net. Osaaze Iyare hereby wins the best gross with 85 gross.“In the ladies category, it was another battle of the titans as Ehis Igbinadolor with 74 net score dominated the duo of Suwadetu Mahmud, 76 net and Sandra Emina, 79 net to second and third position respectively.

Other winners included Gaius Obaseki, playing handicap 21 won the super vet men’s category with 74, just as S. T. Aghedo emerged best in the vet men’s cadre with a net score of 76 while Osaghae Omosefe clinched the vet ladies with 76 net, having beaten Prof. Josephine Mokwunyei on countback.

Similarly, Gibson Lee (hcp 13) and P. Irabor (hcp 23) clinched the guests’ men’s and ladies’ event as they both played 73 net and 75 net respectively. “Nkwopara Henry Ovoko won nearest the pin at hole-in-one just as P. I. Oboro won the ladies category. M. Shaibu and Igbinadolor emerged best in the longest drive men’s and ladies award respectively.

Meanwhile, in his address, Captain, Mayer Ologbosere expressed gratitude to governor Obaseki, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, and other dignitaries for taken part in the tournament, adding that he was pleased with the turnout and coordination of all golfers both on and off the course.

He however pledged to reciprocate by being playing all the golf clubs that participated at the event as the golfing year rolls on across the country.“The highlight of the awards night was the presentation of various gift items and trophies to all those who distinguished themselves at the tournament. While the entertainment of golfers and other guests lasted as well.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: