OAP enthrals fans on YouTube with ‘Vibes with Funbi Funbi’

Vibes with Funbi Funbi is an entertaining live show brought to you by the one and only esthetic OAP and MC, Funbi Funbi. According to the host, this event was hatched from a place of deep affection for originality, creativity, and controversies surrounding the Nigerian Entertainment Industry in this present time.

Speaking with the Funbi Funbi, he said he will be hosting most of the Talented and Avant-garde artistes who will be sharing their experiences in the journey of fame and how they have been able to build a sturdy fan base, ‘People should expect fun, lots of it and of course the music that comes after the hot sit has been handled,’ Funbi Funbi said.

“After every interview with each artiste, there will be a live band performance of the artist. This is a show that you should not miss, as a lot of work has been put in, to bring maximum entertainment at the comfort of your homes.”

The artistes that will be featured are Perruzzi, Vector, Gyakie, Laycon, Seyi shay, Badboytimz, and many more. The event will be airing live on Youtube (FunbiFunbi) every Friday by 6 pm for 13 weeks with 13 different artistes–starting from today, 21st May. Make out time to vibe with Funbi Funbi for 30 minutes on Youtube, every Friday.

FunbiFunbi is an ionic on-air personality at Beat FM and Naija FM and a master of ceremony who is exceptional at what he does.

