Nwokoro lauds Unisa’s best graduating student, Sophia Amayo

Sophia Amayo


Emeka Nwokoro has congratulated Okwukwe Sophia Amayo an indigene of Abavo Ika South, Delta State, who graduated from the University of South Africa with 21 distinctions overall in Bachelor of Arts degree in Nursing Science.

According to Emeka Nwokoro, Nigerians are intelligent and are making the country proud all over the world.

He noted that hard work, commitment, and perseverance are what made Sophia Amayo outstanding in her study.

” We are proud of Sophia Amayo for relentlessly burning the midnight oil while others slept.

“Education is a key to a brighter future. Our youths need to embrace education to be prepared for the future ahead.

“Today we are celebrating a young Nigeria who made us proud in her education.

“She didn’t give up on her education despite the challenges and  influences.

“Sophia Amayo has proved herself worthy of a brighter tomorrow.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will be with her as she starts a new life.” he said”.

