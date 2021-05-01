Nwaebili commends Obiano as Anambra airport records maiden flight

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on Protocol Hon. Nonso Nwaebili has commended Governor Willie Obiano for keeping to his promise of landing the first airplane in the ongoing Anambra International Airport.

Nwaebili made the commendation following the Successful landing of two Aeroplanes belonging to Air Peace Airline on the Anambra Airport.

According to him “Obiano has etched his name on the sands of time, he will forever be remembered in the annals of the history of Anambra State, he has compounded the woes of naysayers and doubting Thomases who had alluded that the airport project was a scam,”

READ ALSO In death, Sankara marches from victory to victory

“This government is committed to delivering a world-class Airport that will open up Anambra State to the global Community, ease the challenges faced by importers and the business community who are mostly Ndi Anambra.

He also lauded the management of Air Peace for his faith in Obiano’s government and for their partnership towards making history with the Anambra Airport.

While thanking the wife of the governor Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano for her immense support to the governor in delivering uneven democratic dividends to Ndi Anambra.

Kindly Share This Story: