Nursing can only grow when financial gain is de-emphasised –  AGPNP

Gabriel Olawale

Association of General Private Nursing Practitioners, AGPNP Lagos State Chapter has urged its members nationwide to de-emphasise financial gain and pursue professionalism and quality care.

Speaking during a workshop to commemorate 2021 Nurses Week, Chairman of the Association, Olaifa Clement said that all nurses should be more concerned about the image of the profession in this 21st century.

He admonished nurses to do away with nagging and unprofessional conduct at the place of work while also promote team work, “If we don’t build our image, we won’t be taking serious.

“We can’t be the most populated in health sector and be the most suffering. There is need for us to lead the curse for unity in diversity.

“No nurse is expected to have nagging attitude or do anything that will make patients to be more sick. When they are attending to patient a lot of things go under that people don’t know, they should be able to overcome it and practice professionally.

Clement hinted that nursing profession is currently experiencing brain drain as young colleagues are not interested in practicing in the country, “If we build our image, our voice will be known and we can make our environment to be more robust. People should be more interest in private practice so as to create employment opportunity and at the same time be so close to the community.

Corroborating his views, the Keynote Speaker, Olawale Oladapo urged members to at all-time strive to build trust and confidence among other health professionals and patients, “if you carry out your duty diligently, people will respect you and you will get reward for your upright.

“If we want nursing to grow, we must de-emphasis money, our focus should not be on money why we forget professionalism, career growth and development. When we improve career wise and do our work diligently the organization we have no option than to increase our entitlement.

Oladapo who spoke on the theme, “Image of Nursing: an insight to private and public practice” said that some people are in the profession with the aim of getting to level 17, “we need to focus on impacting our society positively with the knowledge we acquired and the same time provide not just care but quality care.

“According to the 2019 Gallup Poll, for the 18th year in a row, nurses have been rated as the most trusted profession in the United States. With 85 per cent of the people rating nurses’ honesty and integrity as ‘high’. Can we say that about Nigeria nurses? there workforce shows that Nigeria constitute 77 percent of nurses.”

On his part, Private Nurse Practitioner, Akinwande Oyedele Philips who spoke on infection prevention and control said that some of their members died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, “it is our duty to provide quality care but in doing so we need to protect ourselves.

“I hereby admonished our members and healthcare professionals in general to at all-time adhere to COVID-19 management protocol. It’s only when we are safe that we can guarantee safety of others. We are also calling on general public to observe COVID-19 protocol by wear of their face mask, social distance, avoid large gathering among others.”

