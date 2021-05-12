NSCDC recovers 1,600 railway sleepers, arrests 10 vandals in Kaduna — spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna state command, said it had recovered 1,600 railway sleepers from vandals and arrested over 10 suspects.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Nuraddeen Abdullahi made the disclosure in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson ASC Orniidir Terzungwe, in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said the vandals were arrested and the railway sleepers were all recovered this month.

He expressed the determination of the command to protect critical national assets and infrastructure such as the railway. “The command is committed to ending the ugly trend whereby rail tracks are vandalized, however, due to inadequate manpower to provide watertight security, vandals have continued to vandalise our tracks, ” he said. READ ALSO: Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 2,000 in Lagos, assures calmness during celebrations He expressed optimism over the support given to the corps by some communities, saying that through such support many suspected vandals were arrested in the past four months and would be made to face the full wrath of the law. Abdullahi appealed to residents not to lose confidence in the response of agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property.

He also enjoined the public to continue their support to NSCDC’s operational activities, especially in ensuring a hitch-free Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The state commandant noted that the present threats to security were surmountable, especially with the support of the citizenry.

He urged residents to refrain from taking vengeance on any ill-treatment meted out to them by others, but rather suggested that such should be reported to a higher authority for appropriate actions.

The Commandant advised parents and guardians to monitor the movement of their children and wards while charging the Muslim faithful to pray for peaceful coexistence and congratulated them on the successful completion of Ramadan Fast and Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.

