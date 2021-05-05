NSCDC, Police stop Fulani herdsmen from entering 2 Kwara LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in partnership with the Kwara Command of Nigeria Police have stopped some Fulani herdsmen from entering Ipee in Oyun Local Government and Offa.

A statement from the NSCDC spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, on Tuesday in Ilorin, said the action followed the influx of herdsmen into the two local government areas.

Afolabi said the Divisional Officer in Oyun Local Government Area, CSC Henry Bilesanmi, confirmed the development.

”At about 08:00hrs of May 4, 2021, four (4) trucks fully loaded with Fulani/Bororo herdsmen entered Ipee town.

”But unfortunately for them, people of Ipee and the local vigilantes came out enmass to disallow them from entering the town with the help of NSCDC officers in Ipee and the NPF who led them out with their patrol van,” Afolabi said.

He added that the report gotten was that herders from Osun and Ondo States have being moving into Ipee town that share boundary with Offa local government.

”These herders were denied by Ondo and Osun States due to the criminal activities been carried out by the group.

”We also identified that the herders that came into the boundary were loaded in four trailers along side their cattle and wanted to settle in Offa.

”On this note, security agencies in Offa had intercepted and led them out towards boundary between Osun and Kwara States,” the PRO said.

He however advised the communities bordering with Offa to be proactive and promptly raise alarm wherever they notice or suspect any strange movement.

”They should be very security conscious about bandits and also notify people around them and report to security agencies nearest to them,” Afolabi said.

