NSCDC intercepts truckload of crude oil, arrests 4 suspects in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Imo Command has intercepted a truckload of crude oil and apprehended four suspected pipeline vandals.

The NSCDC Commandant in Imo, Mr Michael Ogar, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ogar said that suspected pipeline vandals conveying crude in the truck were arrested at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said that the officers on duty confirmed that the suspects, who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil from Port Harcourt to Kano.

The commandant expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining, and welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

He, however, expressed regret on the death of one of its officers who was on anti-bunkering duty as well as two others who were killed by stray bullets.

Ogar pledged full compensation for the families of the deceased in line with NSCDC’s memorandum of operation.

He assured Imo residents that the command would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure their safety.

“I came here barely three weeks ago and a lot has happened between then and now. Last night, we intercepted a truck laden with crude oil and arrested four suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

“We are committed to training, retraining, and welfare of our men and officers and we assure Imo residents that there will be fewer security challenges and more humane operation by the corps,” he said.

The NSCDC boss called on the residents to avail the command of more information on the whereabouts of vandals and to go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment.

“The major challenge we have is information gathering from residents of the state.

If the necessary information is available to us, we will perform better and everyone will go about their lawful duties without any fear,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

