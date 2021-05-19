Novarick Homes supports Ebi Festival celebrations in Epe

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its effort to build stronger communities, Novarick Homes recently supported the celebrations of Ebi festival and Kilajolu Day. The event which was held at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Alara of Ilara Kingdom, showcased the best of culture, tradition and history of Epe people.

It was a well-attended event by the high and mighty in society like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; The Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Chief Stephen Bakare of Oluwalogbon Motors; Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi; Honorable Wale Raji and Honorable Adeniyi Saliu to mention a few.

The Ebi annual festival is a glorious celebration associated with the indigenes of Ilara Kingdom, used to promote spiritual, ceremonial relations and unity within the ancient community. It also reveals the rich and unique cultural heritage of the people, all woven into a very beautiful custom.

During an interview with the Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties, Mr. Noah Ibrahim said, “We are happy to be part of this landmark celebrations and the fast development in Epe, as it underscores our mission of providing affordable homes with unparalleled investment opportunities.”

Chief Host, Alara of Ilara, Oba Olukayode Olufolarin Ogunsanwo described the event as a momentous and historic one, particularly in view of the fact that it was the first time any Ooni of Ife will visit the Kingdom. He was also full of praises to the Oonirisha, for making out time from his busy schedule to honor the good people of Ilara.

The festival also provides a veritable platform for the deepening and strengthening of traditional institutions,especially in an enclave where many believe the ancestral traditions of their forefathers has been eroded owing to the growing cosmopolitan nature of the state.

Novarick Homes and Properties is focused on building green, sustainable and smart real estate solutions using clean and renewable energy. Some of the major on-going projects include the Ruby Apartments& Terraces, Nova Gardens and WAZOBIA Courts, all in Lagos State.

