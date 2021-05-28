Novarick Homes celebrates children, supports Feed The Kids Initiative

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its support to eradicate hunger, Novarick Homes celebrated this year Children’s Day by partnering with Feed The Kids Initiative to create a Mini Community Kitchen.

The company believes this will go a long way to empower women and boost their businesses to provide food for children on the streets of Lagos.

Feed The Kids Initiative is a non-governmental organization that develops children by providing nutritional meals, snacks, liquids and other values which enable their minds to dream big. The vision of the organization is for children to have the ability to pursue their aspirations without worry about the basic needs of life.

Novarick started its commitment to Feed The Kids Initiative in 2019 when it first distributed 10,000 lunch packs and also in 2020, with the provision of over 40,000 lunch packs to less privileged children in the country.

During an interactive session with the Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties, Mr. Noah Ibrahim said, “This year, we are going beyond just feeding the children on specific daysto empowering young and older women, by setting up Mini Kitchens for them in various communities.”

He stressed that the concept was first of many to come in the process of pioneering change and developing the value chains in our society. This action underscores the company’s commitment to “Zero Hunger”, which is in line with the 2nd World Sustainable Development Goal.

Founder of Feed The Kids Initiative, Mr. Sanni Sheriff said they plan to work with local farmers to source fresh produce which will be incorporated into the daily meals. “Nothing is done in small measures at our Community Kitchen because when you eat well, you feel good and a healthy society is also beneficial to everyone”, Sheriff noted.

READ ALSO:

According to UNICEF, an estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffers from Serve Acute Malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every ten affected can access treatment. So Feed The Kids Initiative plans to establish more Community Kitchens to feed 100,000 children annually across the Nation.

Novarick Homes and Properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company also executes a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investments seamless and affordable.

Kindly Share This Story: