Nollywood produces 416 movies in Q1, 2021 ― NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says Nollywood produced 416 movies in Quarter One of 2021 (Q1, 2021) compared to 903 in Q4, 2020.

NBS said this in the “Nollywood Movies Production Data – Q2 2017 to Q1 2021” published on its website on Friday in Abuja.

Although the agency did not give reason for the sharp fall, it stated that the decrease indicated a decline of 53.93 per cent quarter on quarter.

It also said that the number of movies produced in Q1 2020 stood at 407, indicating a growth of 2.21 per cent year on year.

The NBS added that Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced by location in Q1 2021 with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies.

However, Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with two movies each.

It added that data was provided by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and verified and validated by the NBS.

