No Police station was attacked by hoodlums in Abuja – FCT Command

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Command in Abuja on Tuesday declared that none of its stations or Area Commands in the FCT was attacked.

This is sequel to a video circulating alleging that one of the police stations in the FCT had been attacked and set ablaze.

ASP Yusuf Mariam in a statement debunked the video noting there was no record of such incident in the FCT command.l

The statement reads, “The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory wishes to debunk a viral video in the social media suggesting that a Police Division in Abuja was attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums.

“The command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident in the FCT”.

“However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulating messages capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

