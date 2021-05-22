No going back on Yoruba Nation — Sunday lgboho Insists

Kindly Share This Story:

— Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ondo

—Masquerades join the rally

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has declared that there was no going back on the actualisation of the much desired Yoruba nation.

Meanwhile, Akure, the Ondo state capital had stood still as agitators of Yoruba nation in their thousands stormed the state.

The agitators under the auspices Ilana Omo Oodua converged on lsinkan Roundabout before marching to other parts of the state capital causing gridlock.

Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.

Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Igboho insisted that no amount of threat and intimidation will thwart the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

He spoke at the palace of the first-class traditional ruler in the state, the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

According to lgboho ” We don’t want one Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria. We are being marginalised. We say enough is enough.

“Enough is enough, no going back… we are not scared of anybody, these killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing us, raping our wives, female children in our presence and would also take over our land.

“We are not safe in our own country, we can’t sleep in peace, we can’t travel in peace, we can’t go to our farm in peace, what have we done? Is it a sin or are we slaves in our fatherland?

” Please what have done wrong?. We have chosen the wrong leaders and we are now tired and saying that enough is enough

Igboho who apologised to those he had offended during the struggle said ” we have now realised that all our traditional rulers are with us in this struggle.

” The traditional rulers in the southwest and all our governors in the region are united with us in the agitation

Speaking on the role of traditional rulers, lgboho lamented that they have been relegated by the political class and turned to errand boys and in some cases threatened for not dancing to their music.

According to him ” this is demeaning and we are saying enough is enough. Traditional should be accorded their rightful places in decision making.

Responding on behalf of the monarch, the Edemo of Akureland High Chief Afolabi Fayehun appealed to the agitators not to result in violence but present their demands peacefully and with decorum.

The spokesman for the group, Maxwell Adeleye had assured that the rally would not be violent or that there would be any form of brigandage.

Adeleye said that “We shall peacefully, logically and intellectually achieve our independence without violence, bloodshed”

