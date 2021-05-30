No factions, crisis in Bayelsa APC but misunderstandings – Daumiebi, Ex APC Senatorial candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State and former Senatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Barr Festus Daumiebi, has played down the recent crisis rocking the party, insisting that there are no factions or crisis within it’s fold but rather internal misunderstandings.

According to Daumiebi who was also the Deputy Director Mobilization and Logistics of David Lyon Governorship Campaign Organisation, explained that in any human organization there are bound to be misunderstandings and grievances among the members, stressing that what played out was the expression of grievances by few members of the party.

Daumiebi, who stated this during a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Yenagoa, said the leader of the party in the state and Minister of State Petroleum Resources, HMSPR Chief Timipre Sylva, and other party leaders have already started to resolve the issues.

He said, “I was the party senatorial candidate during the 2019 general elections and contested with the incumbent governor Senatorial Douye Diri. And so if there are crisis in the APC I am in a better position to know. So I am not aware that there is a pararel party executives or pararel party Secretariat of APC in Bayelsa State.

“There is about to be crisis but I don’t call them crisis, I called them misunderstandings, I’m not aware of misunderstandings, I cannot pretend. APC in Bayelsa State is one formidable, united front under the leadership of Chief Timipre Sylva, the current HMSPR.

“When you talked about pararel party Secretariat, in a family, even in the nuclear family, there are bound to be misunderstandings and APC as a party with such an overwhelming support in the state as recorded during the last governorship exercise that led to the collosal defeat of the PDP although they came back through the backdoor, we are bound to have misunderstandings.

“People have different ways of expressing their grievances, perhaps the people that just painted a place and put up a flag perhaps this is their way if expressing their grievances. But to say that they are crisis or factions in APC, am not aware and I have not heard that from my leader, Chief Timipre Sylva. So there are no factions.

“Even the APC party Constitution is clear, in the place where there is no governor from the party in a State, the former governor if there is any from that state is the leader and Chief Sylva is the only former governor we have in the APC in Bayelsa State. and a serving Minister. So what is bringing up all these issues of alleged factions or no factions? There are no factions in APC Bayelsa State.”

He expressed the confidence that the party will come out stronger from its challenges, and call on all leaders and stakeholders of the party to come together in unity to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“In Bayelsa today, I can tell you that the APC is more accepted in grassroots and down the villages than the PDP. We agree that there are internal misunderstandings and we are going to put our house together before 2023 general election.

“This crisis will not scatter us it will not destroy the APC, we are going to come out stronger, have you seen any family without misunderstanding and if there is misunderstanding in a family does it mean that the family is going to be broken into pieces? We have the mechanism to resolve these issues.

“This is not the first State that people are coming out to expressed their grievances but the only point I want to correct particularly in the media is that there are no factions in the Bayelsa State APC or leadership tussle. Chief Timipre Sylva HMSPR is the leader of the party in the state, disregard any other story you hear,” he stated.

