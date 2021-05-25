NNLA unveils winners of 11th Legacy Prize for Business Excellence

Kindly Share This Story:

Emerging Africa Capital Group Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Toyin Sanni along with Nigerian-Italian business mogul, Dr Stephano Piotti, Chairman, Stephano Integrated Services and 12 others have emerged winners of the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence over the 11th Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA).

Kennedy Ogaga, Head, Communications and Public Relations, NNLA said at an unveiling ceremony in Abuja that the winners who also include Mr Patrick Uduma of Icren Services Limited are being inducted into the NNLA Hall of Fame in its 11th year as part activities marking the 22nd anniversary of Nigeria’s democracy.

Ogaga stated, “This year’s recipient made it through the NNLA merit based nomination and selection process on the heels of nominations from members of the public on choice of outstanding achievers in the various categories of the prestigious awards.

“A total two hundred and twenty six nominations were received and subjected to a screening that streamlined the list to fifty six and subsequently the thirteen recipients that emerged.

“Award presentations to each recipient will involve the NNLA team paying each awardee courtesy visit during which the award plaque is officially be presented to the respective recipients. No usual formal award dinner in compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines as stipulated by the NCDC.”

Other distinguished recipients in this awards round also include Mr Chiori Cole of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, Mr Adewoye Adebayo of B2 Oil and Gas Project Limited, Chief Olufemi Olagbende, Network Exploration and Production, Mr Andrea Geday of El-Alan Construction Ltd and Mr Kunle Ajayi of Schiste Oil and Gas Limited.

Also to be decorated NNLA awardees are Alhaji Abdulwasiu Sowami of Prudent Energy and Services Limited, Mr Ebi Enaholo, Mainstreet Capital Limited, Mr Habeeb Okunola of Tilt Group, Femi Adeoti of Inlaks Computer Limited and Mrs Chantelle Abdul of Mojec International Holdings.

NNLA since inception 2010 have honoured notable Nigerians who over the years have contributed tirelessly to nation building in demonstration of NNLA’s commitment to spurring them to do more and inspire others to emulate excellence in their various fields of endeavour.

