NMA decries assault of member by military personnel in Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for arrest of masterminds, threaten to down tools in the event of reoccurrence

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has decried the recent assault of its member, a Medical Doctor and Senior Registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, by military personnel in Makurdi.

The association demanded that those behind the condemnable act be fished out and made to face the law warning that it would not hesitate to down tools if there was a repeat of the ugly incident in the state.

The NMA in a statement yesterday in Makurdi signed by the Chairman of the Benue State Branch, Dr. Samuel Otene and Secretary, Dr. Terna Gav said it was disturbing and disheartening that the incident had become a recurrent decimal in the state.

The statement read, “the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Benue State Branch is painfully disturbed by the continuous brutality of doctors by security agents, especially the Nigerian Military, in the State.

“This disheartening event is now a recurring decimal, and recently getting worse, despite several advocacy visits by the NMA Benue State to the Security Agencies to cement a harmonious inter-professional relationship.

“The NMA as the umbrella body of Nigerian Doctors appreciates the wonderful, gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces working tirelessly at the height of insecurity in the country, to protect the citizens from internal and external aggressors who continuously threaten our common existence.

“However, in carrying out their duties, the NMA calls on the Nigerian Army and other security apparatus in Benue State, to respect the sanctity of life and the Fundamental Rights of all Health Workers and other law-abiding citizens.”

Continuing, the NMA statement read, “on May 13, 2021, the men of Nigerian Army brutally beat up a doctor who is a Senior Registrar with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, on his way to his official Call Duty.

“Despite introducing himself with his Identity Card, the Soldiers collected the Card, broke it, and asked him to lie down on the road, with guns pointing at him and threatening to shoot him. He was mercilessly beaten up!

“The doctor had to repeatedly beg the men of the Nigerian Army to spare his life. He was admitted at BSUTH and later discharged. Our member was psychologically traumatized and dehumanized right in the heart of Makurdi metropolis by men of the Nigerian Army.

“This reprehensible and despicable act, to say the least, is totally unacceptable. The security forces must respect the fact that Doctors and other Healthcare Workers take Emergency Calls, even at odd hours, to save Human Lives at their various hospitals.

“These noble men and women of the Medical Profession are not restricted in movement, even during lockdowns or war situations; hence their universal recognition as Essential Workers.

“The brutality on Doctors by men of the Nigerian Army is coming at the time when the world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic; Nigeria is at its highest peak of insecurity and there is continuous armed Herdsmen attack on Innocent Farmers of the State.

“The above-mentioned crisis has tripled the demand for medical care and this has over-stretched the Medical Doctors and other Healthcare Professionals. Despite work burnout, these men and women have continued to work, with some of our members dying in the course of working during this pandemic.

“The NMA as custodians of the health and well-being of our people and especially, as those whose core mandate is preservation of lives, outrightly condemns in strongest terms, all forms of violence that have led to life threatening injuries to our members in the line of duty.”

According to the NMA, “this is not the appropriate measure to pay our members for their selfless service to humanity. In a similar vein, we unreservedly condemn the continuous brutality of the law abiding Citizens in Makurdi and its environs by men of the Nigerian Army that have led to avoidable loss of lives.

“Consequently, the NMA is calling for an immediate stop to military brutality on all doctors and law abiding citizens of the State. We demand that the perpetrators of this heinous act meted on our colleague in BSUTH, be fished out and brought to book. We equally demand a public apology from the Nigeria Army for brutalizing our member.

“The NMA Benue State commend all Medical Doctors in the state for showing maturity and continuously being law abiding in the face of this affront. We equally appreciate all Medical doctors and other Health Care professionals who are giving care to victims of herdsmen attacks in the State.

“We call on all doctors in the state to avail themselves to provide emergency services and care to the sick and victims of such attacks. Additionally, we urge the relevant authorities to provide security and ensure free flow of movements for doctors as well as ambulance and other Healthcare workers.

“The NMA commends the Chief Medical Director and Management of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Terrumun Swende and the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea for being proactive in handling this matter and striving to avert the escalation of the situation.

“We thank immensely the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah for his leadership direction, support and advise on this, and many other matters.

“The NMA appreciates the Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom for his timely intervention in this situation. Indeed, the Governor has shown that he is The Defender of the Benue Valley and will continue to rise up to protect his citizens against any form of attack.

“We appeal to His Excellency to direct appropriate Agencies of government not to leave any stone unturned in investigating and bringing to justice the perpetrators of these acts of brutality on doctors and citizens of the State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state clearly that this Press Statement, as well as other Correspondences that will follow to the relevant Authorities, shall serve as a Standing Notice to all men and women who don the uniform of the Armed Forces, as well as other Para-military Organizations; that even while we strive to amicably resolve the ugly incident that has transpired; if NMA receives again, any time in the future, a report of any such unwarranted attack on ANY of our law-abiding Member, henceforth, we shall not be able to guarantee that there would be Industrial Harmony within the Health Sector in the State, until such issues are seen to be resolved with clear Justice and Fairness to all concerned.

“In conclusion, Nigeria and indeed Benue State, belongs to all of us and all hands must be on deck to work harmoniously in protecting lives and properties of the citizenry, to grow a Nation that we are all proud of.

“No security agency should see themselves above other Nigerian and treat them inhumanely,” the statement added.

Kindly Share This Story: