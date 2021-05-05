Nkechi Blessing’s new movie ‘Amerah’ breaks the internet on Siderz Entertainment Youtube Tv

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood international multitalented actress and influencer, Nkechi Sunday blessing has taken the internet by storm with her latest movie, ‘Amerah’.

The movie which was released on one of the latest, hottest YouTube channels, Siderz Entertainment TV, has been trending on the top most watched video on YouTube in Nigeria.

Amerah is a one of Nkechi’s produced master piece and its ranking number one of her movie ever released after the movie ‘Torera’.

Nkechi is an ambassador of Siderz Entertainment Tv, alongside Nollywood Actor, Seun Sean Jimoh.

The moral in the movie teaches about love, which is what is missing in the society today.

Mr. Lekan Ogunjobi, the Ceo of Siderz Entertainment TV said “The reason why we signed Nkechi Sunday Blessing is because she is loved by many people and she has a Big pure heart. She is hard working and puts lots of effort in the promotion of her talent. We look forward to a long-term relationship with her and more international movies to come on Siderz entertainment TV.

According to Mr. Oluwole Ogundare, the creative director of Siderz Entertainment TV, Nkechi’s Talent is under tapped and Siderz Entertainment is one of the platform create do explore more of her talent and watch out for greater things to come.

