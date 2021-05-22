NIMN Elections: Presidential candidate assures of a more professional institute

Kindly Share This Story:

As preparations for the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) elections gather momentum, one of the candidates vying for the office of the institute’s president, Mr. Idorenyen Enang, has said his priority on assumption of office would be to further enhance professionalism among members.

Idorenyen made the pledge, recently, while presenting his agenda, at the institute’s Presidential Debate, organized for candidates vying for the office of the president.

According to him, with the huge presence of its members in different sectors of the nation’s economy, the time has come for the marketing institute to take its pride of place in the comity of professional bodies in the country.

While commending the outgoing president of the institute, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen for its efforts at rebuilding the institute, Idorenyen assured of his commitment to continue with the rebuilding process to enable him effectively reposition the institute.

He argued that one of the strategies he intends to adopt is by unleashing the power in members, and make them actively involved in the affairs of the institute.

Besides, he assured that the institute, under his leadership, would strengthen its bond with the academia, to enable its vast human resources in the nation’s academic space contribute their own quota to the growth of the institute.

“One of the things I intend to do is to strengthen the bond between the institute and the marketing departments in the nation’s higher institutions. For instance, we need to make our professors of Marketing, contribute to capacity development in the institute.

“We intend to have a huge bank of materials in the institute, and we can achieve that by asking marketing professors among us to give us highly researched works which would be warehoused for the use of members”.

The president hopeful assured members of the institute of a quality leadership, on assumption of office, on May 28, this year. Earlier, one of the candidates vying for one of the two vacant council seats, Mr. Chidi Nwakpa, promised to use his influence as a council member to enhance the quality of membership to the institute.

