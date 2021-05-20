NIMN Election Debate: Aspirants promise to strengthen marketing profession

Kindly Share This Story:

Aspirants for the positions of President and council members of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) have given detailed breakdown of their plans to strengthen the marketing profession inn Nigeria if they are elected into office.

The aspirants spoke during a debate organised by the Institute for those aspiring to get elected

NIMN is the umbrella professional body recognised by law to regulate the marketing profession in Nigeria, and the aspirants have also given breakdown details of how they plan to strengthen it.

Two aspirants, Mr Idorenyen Enang and Mrs Ifeoma Sheila Emasiana-Dike are gunning for the position of President of the Institute, while two aspirants, Chikdi Nwankpa and Dr Peter Oriawote are eyeing the Council position.

Speaking on day two of the debate, one of the candidates for the post of president, Idorenyen Enang enumerated what he described as bold and big strides to strengthen the Institute.

In a breakdown of his manifesto, he promised to continue to build the capacity of young marketing professionals through coaching and mentorship. He also said he will create an inspiring network of young volunteers who will be saddled with a learning loop through our corporate network.

He said, “I had the privilege of leading the process of setting up the newly constituted Coaching and Mentoring forum. This initiative will be further enhanced as a strategic exchange forum to build capacity in our people to become great marketers and business leaders.”

He also spoke on his vision of instituting a strategic meeting point to gather CEOs, CMOs, MKDs, etc through a well-coordinated event that will be tagged The President’s Night. He said such meeting will be an opportunity to gain commitment and recognize distinguished members in all works of life, whilst using the same vehicle to request strategic support to grow the Institute.

Mr. Enang, emphasised on the need for chapters formation from different parts of the country to bring out effectiveness. He also promised affiliations from the Diaspora

Mrs. Ifeoma, the second contestant for the post of the President didn’t show up for the debate.

Earlier, on day one of the debate, during the Council seat debate, both contestants emphasized the need for training and why marketers have to exhibit high ethical standard

Chidi Nwankpa while answering questions, promised to work with other leaders, if elected to build an institute that all will be proud of.

He lamented that marketing professionals are not getting enough respect because quacks have infiltrated the profession.

He therefore promised that once the disciplinary tribunal/ investigating panel set up to look into the activities of quacks in the profession commences its work, quackery will be addressed.

On his part, Dr. Peter said, if given the opportunity by council, he will request that, those members who have left should be encouraged to pay 50 percent of their dues so they could all come back to the Institute

Mr Peter promised to raise the Institute stake in revenue by 50 per cent

He said he will bring the Institute to collaborate with the labour business school to get the academia involved with NIMN

Meanwhile, Mr Kasuwar Kuka Musa Gambo, a NIMN member from Kano Chapter, has been appointed into the Council as 1st Vice-President.

According to a letter by NIMN President, Anthony Agenmonmen, the Governing Council of the Institute had agreed that Mr Gambo will complete the unexpired term of erstwhile 1st Vice-President, Mr. Idorenyen

Enang, who resigned from his post to contest for the position of President.

