NIMASA to give foreign scholarship to 10 Rivers’ school leavers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, said it would offer scholarships to ten Rivers State secondary school leavers in Marine Engineering and Marine Architecture courses overseas.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, made this offer when he led the management of the agency on a courtesy visit to Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Jamoh said the selected secondary school leavers to be nominated by the State government would undergo a three years Marine Engineering and Marine Architecture courses abroad at the expense of the agency.

The DG, who notified the Governor that Rivers State is the second-largest maritime hub in the country, said NIMASA also intends to build a befitting centre of excellence in terms of educational development in maritime studies, as well as a befitting office complex in Port Harcourt.

He said: “I want to request your excellency to give us a strategic land where we will build an edifice that will show the presence of maritime in this second-largest maritime State of the country.”

He expressed NIMASA’s readiness to extend its hands of fellowship to Rivers State government in tackling the menace of maritime insecurity in order to encourage maritime investors in the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike expressed gratitude to the NIMASA boss for offering ten Rivers indigenes the opportunity to study Marine Engineering and Marine Architecture courses overseas. According to him, three students will be selected from each of the three senatorial districts of the State.

The governor, who applauded Jamoh for being the first NIMASA director-general to pay him a courtesy call since 2015, said the State government will liaise with the agency’s management and agree on a strategic location within Port Harcourt city for the construction of NIMASA administrative office.

Governor Wike noted that despite the immediate past director-general of NIMASA being an indigene of Rivers State, he never deemed it essential to partner with the State government because of petty politics and fear not to incur the wrath of his benefactor.

“We (Rivers) had a DG for five years, yet he could not build a befitting corporate headquarters for NIMASA,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: