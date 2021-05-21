Nigeria’s Image Merchants shortlisted for African PR Agency of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Image Merchants Promotion Limited, the publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has been shortlisted as one of the five finalists for the African Public Relations Agency of the Year.

The four other finalists for the African Award include BCW, BlackHouse Media, Clockwork and Edelman.

Also selected for other categories of the awards are H+K Strategies, Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, MSL Germany, among others.

The PRovoke Agency of the Year honours are considered the ultimate benchmark of PR firm performance and are celebrated at SABRE Awards shows. Decisions are made by PRovoke editors, based on a year-round research process that reviews the performance of more than 400 firms worldwide.

ALSO READ:

The Image Merchants, declared the Most Creative PR Agency worldwide in 2020 by Global Creativity Index (GCI), recently bagged three SABRE Africa PR Certificates of Excellence 2021 for its campaigns in Nigeria. The firm has won Golden World Awards (GWA) of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) since 2016.

The Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants, Yushau Shuaib, said: “We are delighted to be recognised with other finalists that are amongst the largest and the top PR firms in the world for this prestigious award.

“As an independent and indigenous PR firm in Africa, we observe the global best practices in the local environment. This recognition will spur us further to provide the very best for our team, clients and audience.”

The 2021 EMEA PR Consultancies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions and meetings with the best PR firms across the UK, Europe the Middle East and Africa. The winners would be unveiled at the 2021 EMEA SABRE Awards on 9 June 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: