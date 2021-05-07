Nigerians will continue to receive best energy installations to boost living standards ― Jeddy Agba

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of State for power, Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba has assured that the Federal Government will continue to give Nigerians the best energy installations which are environmentally friendly across the nation that will bring development and boost their living standard.

The Minister gave the assurance on Friday, during the Commissioning of 60kWP Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid Electrification project by Rural Electrification Agency, REA, at Okangha Mkpansi, Ikom, LGA, Cross River State.

He said:” When we bring light ( electricity) we eschew darkness and invariably bring development, because with this installation a lot of small-scale businesses will spring up and strive too, a lot of entrepreneurs would be empowered to do their small saloon business, with ease.

“Also students will have light to read at night and do so many other things, which will in no small way bring growth to this community and Ikom at large, I am happy with the steps made so far to protect the Installation as it will go a long way to encourage government to do more,” he said

According to Minister, we must have observed that over the years, renewable energy solutions such as solar hybrid mini-grids and Solar home systems are quickly helping to close the electricity gaps in the nation.

“In order to continue to optimize these technologies to power communities and improve local socio-economic status of communities across Nigeria, the REA and the Ministry of Power will continue to drive the mandate of the Federal Government while opening up the sector to quality investment,” Jeddy Agba said.

On his part, the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salijo the Federal Government was sincerely committed to improving energy access across the nation using a range of renewable energy solutions.

The MD represented by Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Bakar Sajou disclosed that the 60 KWP solar Hybrid Mini-Grid was one of the many projects being equitably deployed across the nation and funded under the Federal Government’s Capital Appropriation.

He said:”I am delighted to be here today to be part of the Commissioning of another mini grid project which is part of plans of the Federal government to improve energy access across the nation and the project is designed to power this community.

“This is part of Federal Government’s mandate to improve energy access across the nation using a range of renewable energy solutions, the REA under the Federal Ministry of power is committed to ensuring the deployment of the best standard energy facilities, equitably across the nation.

“This 60KWP solar hybrid mini-grid and many other projects across the nation is a testament to the electrification efforts of the Federal government and it is a continuous process that has shown great promises.

“Therefore we plan to do all it takes to ensure that Nigeria’s massive renewable energy resources are efficiently utilized and evenly deployed across the nation,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Okangha Mkpansi Community, Elder Egan Anohobi commended the Federal Government for the project while assuring that they would guard the Installation with their life as it means everything to them.

He said: ” We remained in darkness since 2016 until 2021 when the Federal government surprised us with a bumper package of solar street lights and electricity in our homes for domestic and small scale businesses.

” The provision of infrastructure like electricity to rural communities is a great boost to economic and social development, we sincerely thank President Buhari, Jeddy Agba, and REA for implementing the project in our community and making many dreams come true,” Egan said.

