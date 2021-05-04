Nigerianization of NLNG now 85%,shipping arm hit 84%

Kindly Share This Story:

·Targets 100% by 2022

The Nigerianization process at the shipping arm of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG,has reached 84 percent while the NLNG Ship Management Limited, NSML is now at 85 percent and the management of the firm is saying that the process would complete 100 percent by end 2022.

The process was aimed at total control of the organisation by Nigerians both organizations in the very near future.

Disclosing this to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, Managing Director of NSML, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, said that at the end of next year, there will be no foreigner working with the shipping arm of the company as every position would have been taken over by Nigerians.

But he explained that the company is still retaining about 15 percent of expatriate staff for some international value until end of next year.

He stated: ‘‘Recognizing the international nature of our trade, we felt it was expedient to allow for some mixture as we keep up to 85 percent Nigerians and fifteen percent foreign sailors so as to be able to reap the benefits of what is happening in the world; we felt it is expedient to have some sort of mixture amongst the seafarers, so we are keeping it up with 85 percent Nigerians and 15 percent foreigners.’’

